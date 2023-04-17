iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.26

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 1460317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

