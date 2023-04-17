iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $108.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,971,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.69. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

