iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,267,000 after acquiring an additional 350,883 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,865,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,717,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 133,840 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 138,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,572,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 113,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.82. 150,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,393. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.