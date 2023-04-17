iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 121.2% in March

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the March 15th total of 886,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,298,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 505,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,319. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $35.81.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

