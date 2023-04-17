iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 3.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $27,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 358,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.73. 184,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $35.81.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

