iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 1.04% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USXF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $15,571,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $4,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 116.1% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 98,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock remained flat at $32.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 21,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $658 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

