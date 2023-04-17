iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 3.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

