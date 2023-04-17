iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $98.91. 1,350,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

