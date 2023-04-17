iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414.85. 361,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,744. The firm has a market cap of $312.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

