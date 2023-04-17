iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.4% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,248,960 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

