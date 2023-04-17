iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Montis Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Montis Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,724 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 13.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.40. 7,248,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. The company has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.