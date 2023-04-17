iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 133,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

