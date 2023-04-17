iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Holdings Increased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,447 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $117.10. 151,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,630. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

