iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.57% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $432,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

