Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 10,028 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 239,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

