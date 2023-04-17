Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.88. 680,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

