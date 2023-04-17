Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $5.04 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $49.96. 1,152,112 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

