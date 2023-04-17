Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 9,293 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $3.09 on Monday, reaching $218.40. 6,343,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,531,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

