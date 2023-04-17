Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.54. The stock had a trading volume of 529,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $136.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.