Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $9.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $365.15. 409,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.10 and a 200-day moving average of $371.51. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

