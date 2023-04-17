IPVERSE Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $884,065.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

