Investors Purchase High Volume of Payoneer Global Put Options (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,506 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 581% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,103 put options.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 304,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

PAYO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $149,615.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $149,615.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 35,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $199,077.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,136 shares of company stock worth $1,047,480 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.