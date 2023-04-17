Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.6 %

LBRDK traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.40. 204,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,003. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $140.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

