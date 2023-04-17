Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,224,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,564,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

