Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for V.F. (VFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of V.F. (NYSE: VFC) recently:

4/14/2023 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/13/2023 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2023 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/29/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $24.00.

3/16/2023 – V.F. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

V.F. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 3,159,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,053. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

