Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 17th (AES, AGRO, ANGO, AU, COMM, COP, CPPMF, CPTN, CTLT, CWK)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 17th:

AES (NYSE:AES) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Get The AES Co alerts:

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a sell rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $128.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $143.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $162.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $239.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.75.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock.

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a buy rating.

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock.

The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $134.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $142.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.