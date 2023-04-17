Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.07

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 68607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

