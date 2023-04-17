Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $18.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Invesco Stock Up 1.8 %

Invesco stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile



Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

