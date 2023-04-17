Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 801.4% in March

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 801.4% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,332,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 223,601 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 835,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 602,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 222,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.
VKI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,048. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
