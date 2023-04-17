Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Cut by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.29. 252,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,065. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $125.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

