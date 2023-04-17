inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0069 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $184.46 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00641922 USD and is down -8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,159,539.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

