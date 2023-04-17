InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

NSPR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.87.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 78.10% and a negative net margin of 357.59%.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

