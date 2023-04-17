Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INSP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $261.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.30 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,856. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $85,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after acquiring an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,715,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Stories

