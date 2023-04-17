Insider Selling: TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Major Shareholder Sells $16,843.75 in Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $16,843.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,602,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
TESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
