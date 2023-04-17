Insider Selling: TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Major Shareholder Sells $16,843.75 in Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $16,843.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,602,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.