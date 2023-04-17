Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $166,254.36 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,236 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $166,254.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,574 shares in the company, valued at $39,354,128.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,586 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $208,336.96.

On Friday, March 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,285 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $548,522.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $77,496.57.

On Monday, February 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $1,493,302.24.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $631,750.00.

Impinj Stock Up 0.1 %

PI stock opened at $137.46 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -143.19, a PEG ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Impinj by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 281.9% during the first quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth $2,365,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after buying an additional 131,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.