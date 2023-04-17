Insider Selling: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells 86,862 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $893,809.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,896,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,254,274.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $615,615.00.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HRT stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $10.37. 266,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 83.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.