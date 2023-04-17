Insider Selling: Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Major Shareholder Sells 41,446 Shares of Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 41,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $77,089.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at $335,568.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,089 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $25,785.33.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,363 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $4,277.03.

On Monday, April 10th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 51,228 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $91,698.12.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 92,965 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $202,663.70.

Galecto Price Performance

NASDAQ GLTO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. 33,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Galecto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galecto

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Galecto in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Galecto in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Galecto worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

