Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,223,200.00 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02.

On Monday, March 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49.

On Friday, March 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00.

NYSE:BX opened at $85.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 71,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

