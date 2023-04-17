Insider Buying: Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Digital alerts:

On Wednesday, April 12th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $82,750.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

Applied Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:APLD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $333.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 4.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 1,020.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Applied Digital by 3,298.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 677,709 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLD shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.