Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00.

INGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.25.

INGR opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

