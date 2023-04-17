Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $61.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

