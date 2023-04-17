Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $61.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE IR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 985,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

