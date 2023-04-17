Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance

IDCBY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 63,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,138. The stock has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

