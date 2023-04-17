Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance
IDCBY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 63,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,138. The stock has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.16.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
