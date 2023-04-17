Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

IRT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

