iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) PT Lowered to $1.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday.
iMedia Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Trading of iMedia Brands
About iMedia Brands
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
