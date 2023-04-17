iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) PT Lowered to $1.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

