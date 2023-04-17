Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $227.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $227.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.
ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.64.
Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.96. 238,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,978. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.33. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
