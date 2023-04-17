Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $227.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $227.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.96. 238,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,978. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.33. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

