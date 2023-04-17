IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $482.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,223. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $517.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.51 and a 200 day moving average of $435.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

