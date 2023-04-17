HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $17.21. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 39,124 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

