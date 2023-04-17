HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $17.21. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 39,124 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 7.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
