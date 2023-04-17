Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.