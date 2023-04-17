Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Humacyte stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ HUMAW traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.62. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.